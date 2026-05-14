Santa Barbara Roots Shape New Documentary on UCSB Alum JD Slajchert

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) — A story born right here on the Central Coast is heading to your screen.

VictoryRoad Studios founder Mike Basone has acquired the life‑story rights of JD Slajchert, an Emmy‑nominated author, TED speaker, philanthropist, and UC Santa Barbara graduate, for a new feature documentary premiering exclusively on VictoryRoad+.

Slajchert’s journey took shape during his time as a Division I basketball player at UC Santa Barbara, where he formed a life‑changing friendship with Luc Bodden, a local young boy battling Sickle Cell Disease. Luc became the Gauchos’ biggest fan, and their bond rooted in sport, resilience, and friendship redefined Slajchert’s sense of purpose.

Luc passed away in 2016 at age 10, but his legacy lives on through The LucStrong Foundation, which Slajchert co‑founded, and his debut novel, MoonFlower.

Their story was first shared with wider audiences through a Spectrum News segment on the Central Coast that earned an Emmy nomination for Sports Feature of the Year.

The VictoryRoad documentary will expand on that moment, tracing how a relationship forged in Santa Barbara reshaped Slajchert’s life and continues to inspire far beyond the basketball court.

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