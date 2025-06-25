UCSB Alum and Former Gaucho Athlete JD Slajchert Now an Emmy Nominee

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – From the hardwood at the Thunderdome to the bright lights of Hollywood, proud UC Santa Barbara alum and former Gaucho forward, JD Slajchert, is continuing to make the Gaucho family proud with an Emmy nomination.

His Spectrum SportsNet feature, Beyond the Sport: JD Slajchert and the Lucstrong Foundation, is now in the running for one of television’s highest honors — a Los Angeles-Area Emmy nomination for Sports Feature of the Year — to be awarded July 26th at the Skirball Cultural Center.

"It feels just incredible, it's so reaffirming to the work we've been putting in for so long to culminate in this way with an Emmy nomination" said Slajchert.

Slajchert says he draws strength from his deep roots in the Santa Barbara community, leaning on their support and rallying excitement as the big day approaches.

"This really is an award that took place primarily during my time as an athlete at UCSB, and to see the Santa Barbra community, really rallying behind me to say 'lets try and help JD win this award' is so humbling, so amazing and not something I could've ever dreamed of when I was an athlete here," Slajchert says.

The American novelist, speaker, philanthropist, and screenwriter formed a close bond with a young man named Luc Boden, who battled Sickle Cell Disease.

That friendship inspired him to start the LucStrong Foundation, a registered non-profit that supports children living with the disease.

JD serves as the Director of Relationship Development at the LucStrong Foundation, where he focuses on donor and community outreach, helping build meaningful connections between supporters and the children they serve.

Catch JD’s Emmy-nominated Spectrum SportsNet feature, Beyond the Sport: JD Slajchert - Spectrum Story, now on his website and follow him on Instagram for exclusive updates leading up to the big night!

