Pismo Beach Welcomes SLO CAL Open Surfing Competition With Ideal Conditions

PISMO BEACH, Calif. (KEYT) - The World Surf League is back in Pismo Beach all week for SLO CAL Open’s 8th annual week-long surfing competition.

For a Monday in late January, the first day of the showcase is occurring under what organizers say is some of the most ideal conditions you’d want for a surfing showcase.

This is the 8th year of the competition overall, but the organization is celebrating equality milestones as well, as it is the 7th year women have been included, and the second year for the Pro Juniors category.

Additionally, this is the first time this competition has been secured on the north side of the Pismo Beach Pier.

This allows another two hours of sightline for the judges, as opposed to the southern side where harsh glares occur on the water during the last few hours of the day.

The competition streams live and can be watched on WorldSurfLeague.com and the free WSL app.

