UCSB finds time to beat Chattanooga with buzzer-beating layup by Bradley

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KEYT). - Tied at 64 with one second remaining, Maddie Naro made a perfect cross-court inbound pass to Olivia Bradley for a game-winning layup as the Gauchos edged Chattanooga 66-64 to capture the CBU Classic title.

Jessica Grant set a screen at the elbow to free up Bradley for the winning basket. Bradley finished with a team-high 17 points as the Gauchos went 2-0 in the tournament and improved to 6-1 for the season.

Zoe Borter scored 15 points and Naro added 12.

UCSB opens up Big West play on Thursday, December 4th at Long Beach State.