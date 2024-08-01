Skip to Content
Sports

Santa Barbara Foresters knocked out of NBC World Series by nemesis Hutchinson Monarchs

FORESTERS LOSE.00_00_00_00.Still001
NBC Tournament
Santa Barbara Foresters are eliminated at the NBC World Series by the Hutchinson Monarchs.
By
Updated
today at 6:53 pm
Published 6:51 pm

WICHITA, KS. - For the second straight season the Santa Barbara Foresters have their season end with a loss to the Hutchinson Monarchs of Kansas.

The NBC defending champion Monarchs edged Santa Barbara 3-2 to advance to the semifinals.

The Foresters head home after going 3-1 at the tournament and they finish the season 26-12.

Last year the Foresters lost in the championship game to the Monarchs 6-3.

Trailing 3-1 in this year's game, Santa Barbara loaded the bases in the top of the ninth inning.

But after Jackson Freeman was called out on strikes for the second out, the Foresters scored on a wild pitch as TJ Pompey raced home.

But Jonny Rodriguez ended the game and the season with a strikeout.

Jackson Cloud of Santa Ynez pitched well in the loss.

He went 7 innings allowing two runs on three hits while striking out 7.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content