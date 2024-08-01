Santa Barbara Foresters knocked out of NBC World Series by nemesis Hutchinson Monarchs

WICHITA, KS. - For the second straight season the Santa Barbara Foresters have their season end with a loss to the Hutchinson Monarchs of Kansas.

The NBC defending champion Monarchs edged Santa Barbara 3-2 to advance to the semifinals.

The Foresters head home after going 3-1 at the tournament and they finish the season 26-12.

Last year the Foresters lost in the championship game to the Monarchs 6-3.

Trailing 3-1 in this year's game, Santa Barbara loaded the bases in the top of the ninth inning.

But after Jackson Freeman was called out on strikes for the second out, the Foresters scored on a wild pitch as TJ Pompey raced home.

But Jonny Rodriguez ended the game and the season with a strikeout.

Jackson Cloud of Santa Ynez pitched well in the loss.

He went 7 innings allowing two runs on three hits while striking out 7.