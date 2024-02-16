Skip to Content
Sports

Another game, another loss for John Smith and Cal Poly

CAL POLY HOOPS.00_00_00_15.Still001
Cal Poly loses again, this time to Hawai'i 80-51.
By
New
Published 12:02 am

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Cal Poly was blown out at home by Hawai'i 80-51 as the Mustangs dropped to 0-14 in the Big West this season and 4-22 overall.

Cal Poly has now lost 32 straight Big West regular season games and head coach John Smith now has a record of 30-111 in this his fifth season with the Mustangs.

Juan Munoz scored 20 points to lead Hawai'i while Quentin Jones scored 11 points with 10 rebounds for the Mustangs who trailed 35-20 at the half.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content