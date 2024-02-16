Another game, another loss for John Smith and Cal Poly

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Cal Poly was blown out at home by Hawai'i 80-51 as the Mustangs dropped to 0-14 in the Big West this season and 4-22 overall.

Cal Poly has now lost 32 straight Big West regular season games and head coach John Smith now has a record of 30-111 in this his fifth season with the Mustangs.

Juan Munoz scored 20 points to lead Hawai'i while Quentin Jones scored 11 points with 10 rebounds for the Mustangs who trailed 35-20 at the half.