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Ventura County

William Koznar sentenced to eleven years for the 2020 death of his girlfriend at a Moorpark hotel

KEYT News
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today at 10:29 am
Published 10:38 am

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – William Justin Koznar was sentenced to 11 years in state prison after causing the death of his girlfriend Sara Marie Goodwin in a Moorpark hotel room in October of 2020.

Koznar pled guilty to one felony count of voluntary manslaughter in March of this year as part of a negotiated plea agreement with local prosecutors.

On October 7, 2020, officers were sent to a Moorpark hotel after Koznar was acting belligerently in the hotel's lobby and responding officers contacted him in the room he had been sharing with his girlfriend for almost two weeks prior shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

When officers entered the hotel room, they found Sara Goodwin bleeding on the bed and unconscious and she was transported for medical treatment, but later died from her injuries detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the local prosecutor's office, security footage and Koznar's own statements confirmed that no one else had entered the hotel room.

"We hope this disposition provides the finality the family needs to move forward honoring the life of Ms. Goodwin, without the stress of continuing court appearances and the uncertainty of a jury trial," shared Senior Deputy District Attorney Amber Lee who prosecuted the case.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

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