Published 12:21 am

Santa Maria wins CIF-CS Division 2 Boys Soccer title with 2-0 overtime win against rival Pioneer Valley

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Boy was it ever worth the wait for Santa Maria High School boys soccer.

After playing to a scoreless tie after regulation against cross-town rival Pioneer Valley, the Saints erupted for two goals in the first half of overtime.

Senior Inri Torres scored both goals for Santa Maria as they blanked the Panthers 2-0 to win the CIF-Central Section Division 2 title.

The long wait for another championship is over as the Saints boys soccer program captures their first CIF-Section title since 2005.

