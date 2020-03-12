NCAA March Madness tournaments canceled

Sports

INDIANAPOLIS - The NCAA Division I men's and women's 2020 basketball tournaments have been canceled.

NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors made the decision due to the ongoing and rapidly developing situation with the coronavirus pandemic.

The upcoming March Madness tournaments along with remaining winter and spring NCAA championships will also be canceled.

The decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities. NCAA Statement

Earlier this week, the NCAA announced that games would be played without fans.

Major gatherings throughout the nation have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus, including the suspension of the NBA and MLS seasons and the cancelation of most conference basketball tournaments.