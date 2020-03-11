NCAA March Madness Tournaments to be played without fans

Sports

INDIANAPOLIS - NCAA basketball tournaments will be played without fans in attendance due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

The NCAA made the announcement Wednesday afternoon. The decision was made after a recommendation by a COVID-19 advisory panel.

NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement that the Divisions I men's and women's basketball tournaments will be held as scheduled with only essential personnel and some family members permitted to attend.

NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/TIHHJjdse5 pic.twitter.com/8I1HdceDfN — NCAA (@NCAA) March 11, 2020

"This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes," Emmert said. "We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA National Championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families."

Wednesday's announcement comes just hours after the NBA's Golden State Warriors said they would play upcoming games without fans, following discussions with San Francisco County health officials.

Due to escalating concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, and in consultation with the City and County of San Francisco, tomorrow night’s game vs. the Nets at Chase Center will be played without fans. Fans with tickets to this game will receive a refund in the amount paid. pic.twitter.com/DMpO71ocvg — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 11, 2020

Similar recommendations were made to limit large crowds in Santa Clara County earlier this week.