Prop 50 co-author Assemblymember Gregg Hart urges people to vote

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) When Texas moved to add conservative seats to the House of Representatives, California Democrats including 37th District Assemblymember Gregg Hart and State Senator Monique Limón worked to put Prop. 50 on the November Ballot.

Hart, who was preceded by Steve Bennett, represents an area that was redistricted.

Hart and Limón are the among the Democrats who co-authored Proposition 50 that is the only issue on the Special Election ballot in California.

"It is a really important election and I'm glad that we are going to be celebrating soon, the polls are still open, we want people to get out and vote," said Hart.

During a conversation outside the historic Santa Barbara County Courthouse, Hart said he wants voters to know that Proposition 50 authorized temporary changes to Congressional Districts Maps.

The use of a an independent Citizens Redistricting Commission will be back.

"The redistricting commission and its work will resume after the next census in 2030, so the 2032 lines will be drawn using their skills and expertise and the most current census, only pausing the use of the current lines for the 2026 and 2028 and 30 election," said Hart.

Hart has written other bills and wanted to work on this, too.

"I think that is such an important issue I wanted to step up and make our voice loud and clear."

Critics call it s power grab by politicians that hurts fair representation. They also don't like the estimated $200 million cost of the election.

Your News Channel will talk to the State Assemblymember again after polls close.

