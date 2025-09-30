Former elected leaders weigh in on shutdown pros and cons

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) Before the United States Senate adjourned without passing a short term spending bill Former State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson and Former Santa Barbara City Council Member Dale Francisco shared points of view.

She is a Democrat. He is a Republican.

"You know the President of the United States at one point defined the closure of government as the fault of the president before he was the president. It is the responsibility of our leader to make sure that we can come together but he has abdicated that responsibility he doesn't want that to happen he wants to see the government shut down," said Jackson.

Jackson said while Republicans have all the branches of government, Democrats are focusing on health care.

"They want concessions on health care that is going to impact the lives of millions of Americans, they want to end the cuts to Medicaid that are about to occur in January," said Jackson.

She said the people in power are not willing to negotiate.

"At the end of the day, this falls upon the Republicans, it falls upon the Republican Congress and it falls on the President of the United States," said Jackson.

Francisco sees the negotiations another way.

"I think the Democrats would really be making a mistake to do it both politically and rationally, but they might feel driven to it because their base wants them to stand up to Trump," said Francisco.

Department of Government Efficiency cuts come to mind.

"Bureaucracies that Trump would be happy to get rid off will lay people off," said Francisco.

He said Democrats have a choice.

'What we do know is that the Democrats are not faced with any good choices in this the whole idea that the leadership is resisting and negotiating and saying we will drive it to a shutdown if we need to is not a good choice for them it is a lose lose situation actually," Francisco.

Francisco said local impacts are likely to be minor.

"The big effect is going to be in Washington, D.C. and Trump has said he is fine with an opportunity to lay off more Federal workers," said Francisco.

Jackson is concerned.

"Trump has threatened to fire Federal workers, so who knows what is going happen with these different agencies it is an opp for him to crate ore and more chaos," said Jackson.

Both agree National Parks would be impacted right away, but essential services would be protected.

They said Social Security would still go out and mail would still be picked up and delivered.

U.S. Senators said they plan to return to a vote first thing Wednesday morning and that vote could change the scenario.

Your News Channel will have more from Jackson and Francisco tonight on the news.