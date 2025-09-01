Skip to Content
Politics

Hundreds rally in Ventura on Labor Day

State Assembymember Steve Bennett encourages people at Labor Day rally to vote in favor of drawing new district maps
By
Updated
today at 9:36 pm
Published 9:20 pm

VENTURA, Calif.-Hundreds of people turned out for a Labor Day rally near the Ventura County Government Center.

They stood on every corner and encouraged drivers to honk their horns as they passed by.

Some of the rally participants couldn't take the heat on the sidewalk and rallied in the shade.

One participant wore an orange jump-suit and painted his face to match.

Others showed off homemade signs.

California Assembly Member Steve Bennett told the crowd he was inspired by the signs as he spoke to the crowd about Labor Day.

"This is the most important labor day in my 70 years of living, 74 years of living I might add, this is really an important time because today we are at a tipping point," said Bennett, "In democracy we may not be able to get control of any of the 3 branches of the federal government if we let Trump and the oligarchs and the billionaires buy and change the rules of the game of democracy that we play by."

The Democrat from Ventura, who represents the 38th District, urged people to vote in favor of Proposition 50 on Nov. 4.

If passed by a simple majority of voters it will allow California to create a new Congressional District map that could help Democrats win more seats at a time when Texas is doing the same in hopes of adding five more Republicans to the House of Representatives.

Article Topic Follows: Politics

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content