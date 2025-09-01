Hundreds rally in Ventura on Labor Day

VENTURA, Calif.-Hundreds of people turned out for a Labor Day rally near the Ventura County Government Center.

They stood on every corner and encouraged drivers to honk their horns as they passed by.

Some of the rally participants couldn't take the heat on the sidewalk and rallied in the shade.

One participant wore an orange jump-suit and painted his face to match.

Others showed off homemade signs.

California Assembly Member Steve Bennett told the crowd he was inspired by the signs as he spoke to the crowd about Labor Day.

"This is the most important labor day in my 70 years of living, 74 years of living I might add, this is really an important time because today we are at a tipping point," said Bennett, "In democracy we may not be able to get control of any of the 3 branches of the federal government if we let Trump and the oligarchs and the billionaires buy and change the rules of the game of democracy that we play by."

The Democrat from Ventura, who represents the 38th District, urged people to vote in favor of Proposition 50 on Nov. 4.

If passed by a simple majority of voters it will allow California to create a new Congressional District map that could help Democrats win more seats at a time when Texas is doing the same in hopes of adding five more Republicans to the House of Representatives.