Day of Action sparks local protests

National Day of Action sparks local protests in Santa Barbara and Solvang
today at 9:15 pm
Published 9:03 pm

SANTA BARBARA and SOLVANG, Calif.-Weekend protests in Santa Barbara and Solvang drew critics of the Trump administration's actions. 

Participants called Saturday a National Day of Action to fight back against the president 

Many shared concerns about efforts to add congressional districts in Texas.

"I have no option but to be here because I'm so distressed by what's happening in my country," said Linda Stewart-Oaten, " It's like 1984 is happening while we watch, and I cannot watch, I have to be part of the resistance."

Protestors in Solvang said they were trying to protect their checks.

They are concerned about impacts to Medicaid and other safety net programs.

The protests coincided nationwide protests on the 90th anniversary of the Social Security Act.

There were no visible counter protests nearby.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

