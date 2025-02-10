Plastic straw debate returns following executive order

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – President Trump prefers plastic over paper, when it comes to straws.

With today's signing of an executive order President Trump directed the Federal government to bring plastic straws back.

It won't impact local ordinances, but it has people talking.

Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse, who used to own Paradise Café, was on the council when the city banned single use plastic straws in July of 2019.

"I was in the business back then, I was asked by I think Hillary Hauser of Heal the Ocean, would I do straws on request only or switch to paper straws and I said 'sure,' I think everybody I know and my colleagues said the same thing, we would work our way through the inventory, it wasn't that big of a deal."

He is surprised the President has taken up the issue.

"The idea that the President is spending even the amount of time to tweet this as an issue right now, really now."

Trump said paper straws “don’t work.”

His move reverses former President Biden's effort to phase out all single use plastics made from oil and gas.

Environmentalists have fought for bans to prevent tiny microplastics that have been linked to illness and ocean pollution.

Kathi King who serves as director of outreach for the Community Environmental Council (CEC) favors bans.

"Straws, like all plastics, are a fossil fuel product and we should limit the use of them to mitigate climate change and because we now know that they shed micro plastics into our food and beverages. We need to push back against the fossil fuel industry's goal to increase plastic production to safeguard human health and our environment," said King.

Your News Channel asked people seen using straws for their opinions.

Jon Shek, the director of the documentary film "White House Effect" now showing at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, said he prefers paper and asks for it when he can.

"I think today we have too much plastic in the world, and so I think I would agree with policy that would try to deliberately remove unnecessary plastic from the environment," said Shenk.

"The White House Effect" explores the origin story of the political battle over the climate crisis in the George H.W. Bush White House.

As Amanda Ximena picked up a shake at a popular spot on State Street she said she believes paper straws are better for the environment.

"I often sometimes bring my own and my own paper bag," said Ximena.

She is not alone.

Many people have metal straws in their utensil drawers that can be used again and again.

Santa Barbara was not the first city in the nation to ban the sale or distrubtion of single use plastic straws, but it was the first locally.

Goleta passed similar measures a few years ago.

Both communities have exemptions that make the rules flexible for people and businesses.

Your News Channel will have on the straw issue tonight on the news.