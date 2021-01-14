CA Sen. Designate Alex Padilla: The next COVID relief bill must include pathway to citizenship for undocumented essential workers

Politics

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Alex Padilla wrote on Twitter, "The next COVID relief bill must include a pathway to citizenship for farmworkers, domestic workers, and others who kept our communities going."

The Santa Barbara County Republican Party disagrees with the California Senator Designate.

"I think it is kind of silly for the government to be trying to figure out who is essential. I appreciate everyone's work, and I don't think the government needs to be deciding who the essential workers are in California," said Treasure of the California Republican Party Gregory Gandrud.

La Hermandad Hank Lancayo Family Center, an organization that advocates for immigrants in Santa Maria, agrees and administrative assistant says a pathway for citizenship for the undocumented workers is needed.

"They feed us, they work hard. If they don't pick our food, who will?"

