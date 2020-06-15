Santa Barbara LGBTQ community pleased with Supreme Court ruling on job discrimination

Politics

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The US Supreme Court ruled on Monday that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 extends protection to members of the LGBTQ Plus community when it comes to job discrimination.

Title VII specifically prohibits discrimination by employers based on race, color, religion, sex and national origin.

The LGBTQ Plus community said this Supreme Court ruling is a welcome one during Pride month.

Although Californians and half the states already had laws protecting against LGBTQ discrimination, this decision provides Federal protections in addition to state protection.

"It is great to have this ruling from this conservative Supreme Court including this conservative judge appointed by Trump. Now LGBT Americans no longer have to worry about discrimination in the workplace because of who they are," said Greg Gandrud, treasurer of the Santa Barbara County Republican Party.

