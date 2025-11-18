Santa Barbara County Takes a Breath Between Historic Rainstorms

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - Local agencies spoke at this morning’s Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meeting with data from the rainstorms over the last four days.

While the southern portions of the county did see some fallen trees and road closures, officials acknowledged a rather smooth weekend for the northern portions of the county.

Of significant concern to local agencies were the Gifford and Madre burn scar areas, but officials say they held up better than anticipated for rain levels at 400% of our annual average at this time of year.

It was a collective breath of relief and congratulations at the Santa Maria meeting this morning, but also a sense of bracing ourselves for the next storm front.

Warming centers have been activated for the homeless population in order to keep the Santa Maria and Lompoc riverbeds clear, and all agencies are poised to respond in the coming days to any situation the next storm could yield.

