Rainfall Records set at Santa Barbara Airport and Beyond

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) A break between downpours allows rain to soak in, but it may take longer for the areas prone to flooding, such as the land surrounding the Santa Barbara Airport.

Some people call it a natural wetland.

The National Weather Service, located in Oxnard, has been tallying the rain totals at the main Climate Station at the Santa Barbara Airport.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Joe Sirard said the climatological data from the storm system is one for the record books.

"Looking at Santa Barbara Airport, they've had so much rain at the Santa Barbara it is almost 8.5 inches so far for the month of November, which all of it has occurred since last Friday," said Sirard, "Precisely 8.42 inches, so Santa Barbara Airport has had 8.42 inches for the month of November and that ranks it as the wettest November ever for the Santa Barbara Airport since records started there in 1941."

Sirard said it ranks 21st wettest for any month, any year now for this November.

"We are in historic territory here, not only the wettest November of all time, but the 21st wettest of any month of any year since 1941, so that is obviously very significant and we are going to be getting more rain."

The NWS also found records coming from the Climate Station at the City of Santa Barbara's Water Treatment Plant.

"They record the rain everyday, and they have had at least 8.52 inches for the month. It is going to be going up."

That rainfall has also ranked number one for November.

"At the city site where records go back to 1891 it ranks 40th wettest so far." said Sirard. "The long and short of it is, it is historic we haven't seen rain like this in November since records began in the area."

The rain has kept first responders busy with accidents, down trees and power outages,.

Generators came in handy

Youtube Creator Rebecca Brand experienced the power go out while shopping on Monday.

She shared video with her many followers and said she hasn't shopped in the dark, lately.

"The self checkouts are out, but [there's] a generator to the main cash registers.

Rain didn't keep people from going surfing or fishing along the coast.

And people who ventured outdoors caught spectacular sunsets.

On Monday the sky looked pink.

Justin and Molly Walters are visiting the area from Utah and loved it.

"So we came here for my birthday and the weather is way better than it is in Utah," said Molly Walters," we are just, we are really happy to be here."

Justin agrees.

"I love it, obviously it is snowing in Utah, so having clear skies and not 25 degrees at all times is beautiful," said Justin.

After dark along the San Marcos Pass the ground still looked wet and near W. Camina Cielo it was easy to hear the roar of water flowing down from the mountain in nearby creeks and streams.

Forecasters want to remind people not to put their rain gear away just yet.

They said another storm is in the forecast this Thursday and Friday and the rain totals will be added to the record setting rain totals in Santa Barbara County and along the Central Coast.

Your News Channel will have more on the record rain tonight on the news.