Weather News

People head outdoors before the storm

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
Published 5:36 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) Storm preparations sometimes include getting outside for fresh air before rain.

Some parents took their children to Tuckers Grove despite the dark clouds on Monday.

One youngster wore a shirt that read "how does your garden grow."

She knows the importance of rain for plants and said she is actually looking forward to have recess inside for a change.

Michelle Berkowitz and her daughter Ora Holt came to the park, too.

They are excited for the rain.

"We decided because it is going to be so rainy tomorrow we needed to come to park today to get out all our wiggles," said Berkowitz,"Tomorrow we actually get to wear rain boots so we are going to get out our rain boots and rain jacket. Living in Santa Barbara we don't get rain all that often s with a kid it is especially exciting so we are looking forward to it."

The  Santa Barbara Office of Emergency Management did sent out messages about being prepared for possible flooding in low lying areas.

And as always OEM leaders are urging people to sign up for https://wwwreadysbc.org alerts.

People are also welcome to follow Santa Barbara County OEM on social media

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12.

