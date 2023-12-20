Foul Weather Shelter Program helps bring people in from the rain

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif.- Some people call rain "foul weather."

That is where the Foul Weather Shelter Program comes in.

Thanks to donations the River Community Church and the city and county of Ventura are putting 22 people up at Motel Six.

Diedre Richmond said they gave here dry clothes to wear and three nights of housing at the motel.

She said she is so grateful and hoped to be able to watch TV.

Betty Powers who usually stays in her car brought along her pet named Sweet Pea.

One gentleman called it diving intervention.

John Chagolla credits Pastor Jim for helping him.

Pastor Jim Duran , who is known for his Let It Rain series said they gave out storm kits, too.

Duran said he motel rooms went to the older people while the younger people are able to use tarps and sleeping bags and new socks to protect them from the elements.

First responders are also concerned about the recent South Fire burn area in Somis.

Heavy rain can lead to mud flows and slides.

Dark clouds made the rugged terrain difficult to see on Wednesday.

Rain left a muddy mess and flooding in the Ventura River Group Camp Area.

A ranger locked the gate on the road to Emma Wood Camp Ground.

But that didn't stop runners from running along the path.

"I do notice it, so last year I noticed the real bad flooding here, and hopefully the storms are not quite as bad this winter, but there is always a chance of big flooding.

The first day winter on Thursday is going to be a wet one too but--the rain makes the holiday lights shine bright.

For information or to help the Foul Weather Program visit https://www.cityofventura.ca.gov or https://www.therivercommunity.org

He likes run in the rain.

"I constantly training for a marathon of half-marathon I don't have anything on the calendar right now but I am always training for something."

It was difficult to see the mountains above Somis due to the storm clouds moving on.

