Arts District Adds Chalk Creation As Part of the I Madonnari Outreach in Downtown Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - In anticipation of the I Madonnari Festival at the Old Mission Memorial Day weekend, a special creation is now on the asphalt in downtown Santa Barbara.

Artist Matt Rodriquez worked on it for three days in front of the Museum of Art.

It is a colorful image of the festival title I Madonnari.

Rodriguez said "we're bringing life back to Santa Barbara and the Arts District. Definitely next weekend we're all going to be gathering to celebrate this really beautiful and ephemeral art form."

Rodriguez has been featured in many areas of Santa Barbara. "I do large scale murals, acrylics, oils, canvas. I'll paint on any material."

For this and other work he has pieces with "lots of color, lots of, boldness." That includes on Pianos on State Street in the fall and many community art projects here in town."

For the work in the Arts District on State St. at Anapamu St. he just came up with, an "original design. And it's also coming out as I meet people from the community and it's free form."

Looking at the project he said, "you can see all of the beach here and waterfront and city and mountains. Yeah, good day to be up painting. "

For more information go to: I Madonnari

The event is a benefit for the Children's Creative Project that engages 80,000 Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County students at 100 schools with the arts.

The Arts District in downtown supports art and its benefit to the economy through cultural events, community outreach and event marketing. It includes locations such as the Granada Theatre, the Arlington Theatre and the New Vic Theatre. It has several galleries and restaurants featuring local artists on the wall.