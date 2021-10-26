Recent rainfall to help provide small increase to local reservoirs, water supplies

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Monday's rainstorm packed a pretty good punch throughout the morning before disspating by the early afternoon.

The hours-long rainfall was much-needed and will now help provide a small increase to Central Coast reservoirs and other water supplies, such as groundwater.

While the storm passed more than 24 hours ago, it typically takes a few days for reservoir levels to see any sort of increase as water runoff flows in gradually.

As of Tuesday morning, Cachuma Lake was listed at 48.4% capacity on the Santa Barbara County Public Works website. The lake level was essentially unchanged from the same level it was reported at over the past several days.

According to the county, Cachuma Dam station reported receiving just over 1.50 inches over the course of Monday's storm.

In San Luis Obispo County, Lopez Lake was listed at 30.1% on the county's Public Works website.

Similar to Cachuma Lake, Lopez Lake is currently at the exact same level it was one week ago. The county's website reported the lake received more than two inches of rain on Monday.