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Ventura County

Homeland Man Arrested for Several Felony Weapons and Drug Charges at Piru Campground

KEYT
By
today at 10:55 am
Published 11:12 am

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A 46-year-old Homeland, California man was arrested for felony weapons and narcotics-related violations after a search of a motorhome at Lake Piru Campground.

In the early morning hours of June 11, 2026, deputies were sent for a domestic disturbance at the Lake Piru Campground in the unincorporated community of Piru at 4780 Piru Canyon Road, but deputies were unable to establish if a crime had been committed stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives opened an investigation into the incident and were able to develop sufficient evidence to obtain a search warrant for a 46-year-old Homeland, California man, his girlfriend, and their motorhome detailed the local sheriff's office.

On June 12, around 7:55 a.m., a search warrant was executed at the motorhome that was still parked at Lake Piru Campground and resulted in the seizure of a loaded shotgun, a loaded .45 caliber handgun, and over a quarter of a pound of methamphetamine noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the 46-year-old was arrested and booked at the Sheriff's Pre-Trial Detention Facility on the following felony violations:

  • H&S 11370.1(a)–Possession of a Controlled Substance While Armed with a Firearm
  • PC 27545–Unlawful Transfer of a Firearm
  • PC 23900–Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number
  • H&S 11378–Possession for Sales of a Controlled Substance
Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

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