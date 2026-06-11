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Ventura County

Two Los Angeles teens arrested after robbing seller from Facebook Marketplace and fleeing

KEYT
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today at 10:38 am
Published 10:49 am

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KEYT) – Two Los Angeles 18-year-olds were arrested after allegedly robbing a person they met regarding a watch sale through Facebook Marketplace Wednesday.

On June 10, around 8:04 p.m., officers were dispatched to a reported robbery in the 1500 block of Emeric Avenue stated a press release from the Simi Valley Police Department.

According to Simi Valley Police, the victim had arranged to sell a watch through Facebook Marketplace and was meeting with what they thought was a potential buyer when, during the transaction, the person they met, later identified as an 18-year-old from Los Angeles, forcibly took the watch and ran to a waiting vehicle driven by a second person, another 18-year-old Los Angeles resident.

The victim provided description of the suspect who took the watch, details about the vehicle, and a partial license plate to dispatchers and responding officers shared the Simi Valley Police Department.

Patrol officers were able to locate the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop near Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Highway 118 noted the local police agency.

The primary suspect was arrested and booked at the Ventura County Main Jail for robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime and the driver was booked for conspiracy to commit a crime stated the Simi Valley Police Department.

The victim identified the person who had taken the watch and it was recovered and returned to its owner added the Simi Valley Police Department.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

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Andrew Gillies

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