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Ventura County

Bakersfield woman set to face felony charge of fleeing scene of collision involving a pedestrian

KEYT
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today at 4:46 pm
Published 4:57 pm

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Mysti Lee Ary of Bakersfield is now set to face a felony charge of fleeing the scene of an accident in connection with a June 15, 2025, collision on the Pacific Coast Highway that left a pedestrian with significant injuries.

On May 11, 2026, the court found there was enough evidence to head to trial regarding a felony charge of fleeing the scene of a an accident that caused permanent or serious injury after a one-day preliminary hearing shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release Wednesday.

Ary is accused of colliding with a runner while she was driving along the Pacific Coast Highway on June 15, 2025, stated the local prosecutor's office.

The Bakersfield woman allegedly hit the runner and left the scene without stopping to help added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

First responders eventually located the pedestrian with significant injuries shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Following an investigation by the California Highway Patrol, Ary was identified as the involved driver and she was arrested several days later and the vehicle believed to have been involved in the incident was located and seized as evidence detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Ary is currently scheduled for an arraignment on her felony charge on June 3, 2026, and she remains out of custody on her own recognizance.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

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