Mysti Ary charged with felony fleeing the scene of a crash that left a runner with significant injuries along the PCH in June of last year

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – On Friday, Mysti Lee Ary of Bakersfield made her first court appearance on a felony charge of fleeing the scene of an accident causing permanent injury in connection with a hit and run collision with a runner along the Pacific Coast Highway on June 15, 2025.

Ary pled not guilty to the felony charge and is next due in Ventura County Superior Court for an early disposition conference on Feb. 9, 2026.

She was released from custody on her own recognizance added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release Friday.

On June 15 of last year, Ary is alleged to have collided with a runner along the Pacific Coast Highway and then leaving the scene without stopping to check on the pedestrian's condition detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

First responders found the pedestrian had suffered significant injuries noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

After an investigation by the California Highway Patrol, Ary was identified as the alleged driver and she was arrested days later and her vehicle was located and seized as evidence stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.