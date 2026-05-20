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Santa Barbara - South County

Luis Ruiz Sanchez sentenced to five years for December 2024 DUI that injured multiple people

KEYT
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today at 5:09 pm
Published 5:20 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Luis Ruiz Sanchez of Santa Barbara was sentenced to five years in state prison for driving under the influence in connection with multiple collisions and injuries along Hollister Avenue on the evening of December 13, 2024.

On Dec. 13, 2024, Sanchez was driving on Hollister Avenue around 8 p.m. at speeds between 80 and 90 miles per hour when he rear-ended one vehicle before colliding head on with another stated the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office in a press release Wednesday.

Sanchez had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.16 at the time noted the local prosecutor's office.

Multiple people were injured following the collisions, including one person suffering a broken sternum, and victims and family members shared statements during Sanchez's sentencing hearing shared the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, Sanchez pled guilty to all charges including driving under the influence causing injury, driving with a blood alcohol level over the legal limit, and driving with a suspended license.

During the 24-year-old's sentencing, Judge Martinez acknowledged Sanchez's prior conviction for reckless driving while under the influence noted the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

"Impaired drivers continue to put the safety of all Santa Barbara County citizens at risk," District Attorney John Savrnoch said. "The sentence in this case demonstrates that those who make the criminal decision to drive impaired face significant consequences as a result of their illegal actions. The Court clearly heard the victims who have faced suffering and trauma due to the decision of another to commit a completely preventable crime."

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