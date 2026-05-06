Skip to Content
Ventura County

Miguel De Jesus Marquez convicted of luring teen he knew through family and job at Oxnard school

KEYT News
By
today at 4:10 pm
Published 4:23 pm

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Oxnard para-educator Miguel De Jesus Marquez pled guilty to one felony count of luring after exchanging inappropriate messages with a 15-year-old he knew through his job and a familial relationship.

In August of 2024, Marquez was employed by the Oxnard School District as a classroom assistant for teachers when he began communicating with a 15-year-old girl who was a student at one of the schools he worked at and they knew each other through a familial relationship stated a press release Wednesday from the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Marquez communicated with the minor through text messages and through social media and the messages became sexual in nature before Marquez began sending nude images of himself to the 15-year-old via Snapchat and asking her to send images of herself of a sexual nature detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

A report was filed through Children and Family Services and Marquez was arrested on June 4, 2025, shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Marquez is scheduled to be sentenced on June 10, 2026, where he faces one year in jail and probation noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

He remains out of custody on his own recognizance until his sentencing hearing added the local prosecutor's office.

"This case is a stark reminder that social media can be used to exploit and manipulate minors," noted Deputy District Attorney Morgan Luna who prosecuted the case. "Parents and guardians need to stay actively involved in their children's online lives, know who they're communicating with, monitor their apps, and have ongoing conversations about online safety."

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.