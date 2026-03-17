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Ventura County

Fillmore man arrested in connection with pair of assaults of area teens

KEYT
By
March 17, 2026 5:40 pm
Published 5:53 pm

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A 34-year-old Fillmore man is now facing multiple charges, including felony assault and child endangerment, in connection with an attack on a 17-year-old earlier this month.

On March 11, around 5:56 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of A Street near Old Telegraph Road for a reported battery stated a press release Tuesday from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Arriving deputies found a 17-year-old Fillmore resident with injuries and he was taken to the hospital for medical treatment shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, detectives identified the perpetrator of the attack as a 34-year-old Fillmore man who is a documented member of a street gang, was on parole, and was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon in January of this year.

He was out on bail for that January arrest at the time of the alleged assault earlier this month added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives continued their investigation into the March assault and obtained additional evidence linking the 34-year-old to the attack as well as an additional battery of an 18-year-old also from Fillmore explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

On March 14, deputies located the 34-year-old in the Santa Clara River bed and he was arrested for both assaults and on March 17, the Sheriff's Office chose to file felony charges of assault with serious bodily injury and child endangerment as well as a misdemeanor charge of battery noted the county-based law enforcement agency.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

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