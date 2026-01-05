Simi Sports Cards burglarized early Sunday

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KEYT) – Simi Sports Cards on Erringer Road was burglarized early Sunday morning and multiple suspects were able to make off with cards worth tens of thousands of dollars.

On Jan. 4, around 3:38 a.m., officers were dispatched to a commercial burglary alarm at Simi Sports Cards at 2345 Erringer Road, Suite 105 stated a press release from the Simi Valley Police Department.

The alarm indicated forced entry and arriving officers found the business' grated door partially open with significant damage to display cases and trading cards scattered across the floor detailed the Simi Valley Police Department.

According to Simi Valley Police, a large number of trading cards were stolen and the multiple people involved had fled the scene before officers arrived.

In a conversation with Your News Channel, the Simi Valley Police Department shared that cards of high value, including Pokémon cards, were taken form the scene and investigators from Los Angeles County shared that another storefront and a private collector were targeted the same weekend in their jurisdiction.

The store owner shared with CBS LA dramatic video of the incident and that the store was burglarized in April of 2025.

A Santa Barbara comic book store was burglarized in January and May of last year and thieves were able to make off with more than $10,000 in mostly Pokémon cards each time.

"It doesn't get any easier," explained Jake Miller, one of the store's owners, to CBS Los Angeles. "It's the second time this has happened to us and it's a very violating feeling. It makes you sick to your stomach that you do things the right way, you work hard, and someone comes in here and in the matter of three minutes takes it all from you."

The investigation into the burglary is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Simi Valley Police Department at 805-583-6950.