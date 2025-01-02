$10K Worth of Pokémon Cards Stolen from Santa Barbara Comic Book Store

SANTA BARBARA, CA – A daring early morning burglary at Metro Entertainment, a popular comic book and collectibles store in Santa Barbara, has resulted in the theft of approximately $10,000 worth of Pokémon cards.

Bob Ficarra, the store's owner, was awoken around 4 a.m. to the alarming news that his store, located on West Anapamu Street, had been broken into.

"They stole $10,000 worth of single Pokémon cards," said Ficcara. "They range from $50 to $500."

According to Ficarra, the burglars appeared to know exactly what they were after, as they swiftly targeted specific items and made a quick escape.

The burglars got into the store by breaking the deadbolt on the door, although fortunately, they did not damage the glass in the front door. A locksmith was called in to make necessary repairs, but Ficarra expressed concern that the stolen cards may never be recovered.

Pokémon cards, a highly sought-after item in the world of collectibles, have surged in popularity in recent years according to Ficarra.

Santa Barbara Police are actively investigating the burglary, but Ficarra has little optimism that the stolen cards will be returned. Despite the setback, Metro Entertainment plans to remain open during its regular business hours on Thursday.