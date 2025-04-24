“Red Heel Heist” sparks one-of-a-kind News Channel 3 investigation in Isla Vista

VENTURA COUNTY AND SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.— For years, a giant red stiletto standing tall along Highway 101 near La Conchita has sparked curiosity and brought joy to drivers.



“It was just that little bit of humor that somebody I don't know if somebody put there for our eyes to just enjoy,” said Frances Tiger, who lives in Santa Barbara.

“It’s like a little monument,” said UCSB Student Kiersten Falat, who was shocked to find out the stiletto had gone missing the last week of February.



But who would take a giant red shoe?

“Either somebody really hates high heels or somebody that loves high heels,” said David Mendoza.

“ I do believe there are several people that know what happened to it,” said Sarah Pozzebon.



Sarah Pozzebon's husband found the giant shoe a few years ago by a dumpster and relocated it by the 101 Freeway, breathing new life into the styrofoam creation.



If you open up a Reddit thread, you'll find several comments, and the majority of them lead back all the way to Isla Vista.



“The person that took it isn't going to just take it to their basement and keep it a secret forever,” said Pozzebon.



So we went exploring in Isla Vista.



One Instagram user sent us a screenshot of a YikYak social media post that showed the red stiletto outside of 6600 block of Sabado Tarde.



The image looks like it has a fresh coat of paint—a striking detail the owner noticed back in early February.



She said she had also noticed that the heel was broken and the stiletto had mysteriously moved to another part of the field before it ultimately disappeared.



“We should have put an AirTag in it when that happened,” Pozzebon said.



Henry Sarria has lived in Isla Vista for years, and says he saw a different social media post from Yikyak that showed the stiletto in the 6500 block of Del Playa Drive.

“This generation's amazing. Anything illicit or against the law—first thing they do is they share it on social media,” said Sarria.



We asked residents in the surrounding buildings where it could be.



“I think we just got unlucky that it happened to be right next to our house because our house isn't affiliated with the fraternity at all,” said fraternity member Tyler Miller.



Several locals told me to check the fraternities.



So we went door to door, hopeful to find more clues.

“I genuinely wish we could take credit for it, but I don’t even know where we would hide it,” said Brandon Bell from Alpha Tau Alpha.



“We don't have it. Let's just get that one thing clear. I feel like if we had it, you would see it. Nothing in the house is big enough to store it,” said fraternity member Levi Salzman.

Multiple people suggested a frat they say is notorious for pulling pranks.

That frat is just a half a mile away from the last sighting of the shoe.



So we knocked on their door.



And even though one of the residents answered the door after 10 minutes they said they needed to take care of something before letting me in.



After waiting some more, I got no response.

But pranks like these in Isla Vista have a rich history dating back all the way to 1965.

“The inflatable spuds went missing, the Oscars statue, the sign… it’s just what happens in this town we don’t know why. it’s like area 51,” said Sweet Pete’s Treats Owner Pete Smith.

Though the mystery remains unsolved, the community is determined to trace the steps of the red stiletto.



Sarah Pozzebon says she didn't file a police report. She and her husband just want the shoe back in the spot where everyone can enjoy it, no questions asked. She said that whoever brings it back will be a local hero.



If you have any info about the red stiletto reach out to your News Channel.