UC Santa Barbara Students Hold Protest to Commemorate Armenian Genocide Anniversary

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Students at UC Santa Barbara marked the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide with a peaceful on-campus protest Thursday, calling for greater public recognition and education about the mass killings of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire.

Organized by the Armenian Student Association, the demonstration included chants, handmade posters, and a symbolic march across campus. Participants began their protest at the Student Resource Building, made a stop at Storke Tower, and concluded at the UCSB Library.

“April 24 is a day that we mourn and remember the 1.5 million lives lost during the Armenian Genocide, which continues to be denied by the Turkish government,” said Hovan Boyajian, a second-year UCSB student. “We’re trying to spread the message that we won’t be silenced, and that Armenians in Santa Barbara are strong and passionate about our culture and our community.”

The genocide began on April 24, 1915, when Ottoman authorities arrested hundreds of Armenian intellectuals and community leaders in Constantinople, marking the start of a campaign that led to mass killings and forced deportations. Despite formal recognition by several nations, including the United States in 2021, Turkey continues to reject the term “genocide,” a stance that has fueled generations of activism.

Lilian Mkrtoumian, vice president of UCSB’s Armenian Student Association, emphasized the importance of education and visibility in their efforts.

“People don’t even know about the Armenian Genocide and that’s not necessarily their fault,” she said. “It’s a result of educational systems that have failed to teach this history.”

Beyond Thursday’s protest, student organizers have taken their message to university leadership. The group recently proposed legislation to the UCSB Associated Students Senate that would formally recognize the Armenian Genocide and designate April as Armenian Heritage Month on campus.

“If it passes, it will make our community feel more included,” Mkrtoumian said. “It will ensure that UCSB is actually acknowledging our people, which is very important for us.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed April 24 as a Day of Remembrance, and U.S. Sen. Adam Schiff released a statement Thursday commemorating the genocide.

“Despite the trials the Armenian people have faced and continue to face, it has not broken their faith, determination, or their will to survive,” Schiff wrote. “Time and time again, the Armenian people have overcome enormous hardship and loss, and yet, still remain strong and unbowed.”

As students continue their campaign for recognition and remembrance, many say they are committed to ensuring the legacy of their ancestors is never forgotten.