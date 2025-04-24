Skip to Content
Environment & Energy

The Longest-Running Electric Vehicle Display is Powered Up Again for Earth Day weekend

Electric cars will be on display and available for test drives this weekend in Santa Barbara
John Palminteri
By
Published 12:34 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The use of electric vehicles (EV) may be common now but when the idea came out years ago it was not easily embraced. The strength of the industry will rev up this weekend when EVs from multiple manufacturers will be on display during the 55th Earth Day weekend in Santa Barbara.

The Community Environmental Council is presenting the free event at Alameda Park on April 26th-27th.

The electric vehicle display is always among the most popular stops for the thousands of visitors. It's also near the display for electric bikes. Test drives on the spot take place throughout the event.

The event will feature many booths, vendors, entertainment stages and awards.

It will take place Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Community Environmental Council has been a leader in earth friendly solutions for 50 years, following the 1969 offshore oil platform in the Santa Barbara Channel.

The festival will showcase numerous vendors in forward thinking projects and products that will save the landfills from plastics or tons of excess waste.

There will also be a focused area for kids projects and education.

Honors to environmental stewards will also be handed out. In the past winners have included Filmmaker James Cameron and Actress-activist Jane Fonda.

Besides the green car show and exhibits there will be live music with fan favorites Spencer the Gardener, the Doublewide Kings, the Caverns and False Puppet appearing.

For more information go to: The Community Environmental Council

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

