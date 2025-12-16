Ride-share driver arrested for November sexual assault in Camarillo

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A 35-year-old ride-share driver from Bakersfield has been arrested in connection with a November sexual assault of an unconscious woman in Camarillo.

In November of this year, an investigation into allegations of a sexual assault revealed that a ride-share driver, later identified as a 35-year-old Bakersfield man, picked up a 21-year-old woman in Thousand Oaks and drove her to Camarillo stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the woman was intoxicated and unconscious when they reached her ride-share destination, and the driver then proceeded to drive her around Camarillo and sexually assaulted her.

On Dec. 15, detectives arrested the 35-year-old for rape of an unconscious person and he was booked into the Pre-Trial Detention Facility with bail set at $500,000 noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The Bakersfield man remains in custody and is next scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 17 shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation into the driver is ongoing and anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Mitchell Peterson at 805-384-4745 or via email at Michael.Loth@venturacounty.gov.