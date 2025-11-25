City of Ventura issues do not use water order for Pierpont area

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) The city of Ventura issued a do not use water order for the Pierpont neighborhood by the beach, and nearby businesses.

The city detected gas in the water beneath the Sinclair gas station on Tuesday.

That is where a gas leak impacted the sewer line and storm drain last year .

The problem is by Monmouth Drive and the 101, that already has a partial closure.

They said you can flush toilets, but don't use the water to wash, cook or drink.

Some neighbors said they are canceling their thanksgiving plans.

"Everything is canceled we had two couples coming for three days and they invited us down to therE Place but not we need to stat here and see what is going on that is our thanksgiving," said Pat Patterson, who lives close to the leak.

Patterson got the alert and stepped outside to talk to an officer.

"The leak is apparently affecting the water all the way from San Pedro all the way to the beach, I don't know how many houses that is but it is a lot."

Ventura's Water Distribution Supervisor Ivan Canne said they are now delivering water and setting up hand washing stations.

The gas company and city crews are working on ways to resolve the issue.

You can learn more on the city's water website at city of Ventura's website at https://cityofventura.ca.gov