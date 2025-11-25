Skip to Content
City of Ventura issues water advisory for Pierpont Neighborhood

City of Ventura
VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) – The City of Ventura and its Water Department issued a water advisory for the Pierpont neighborhood just after 2:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The City's water could be contaminated with gasoline close to Harbor Boulevard and Monmouth Way, according to the City's official Instagram page.

In the post, the City asked people to avoid tap water for drinking, cooking, handwashing, and bathing as use could cause illness.

The City also advised using bottled water for drinking (including baby formula and juice), brushing teeth, washing dishes, ice-making, food prep and bathing.

The City's post also mentioned not trying to treat the water yourself via boiling, freezing, filtering or adding disinfectants, as these methods will not make the water safe.

Portable water will be available at Marina Park or the City Maintenance Yard limited to five gallons per family per day from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., according to the City's post.

For updates, visit the city's website or call the following number.

