Two Oxnard teens arrested in connection with Halloween night shooting that hospitalized two

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Two Oxnard teens were arrested Wednesday in connection with a shooting on Halloween night that hospitalized two men.

On Oct. 31, around 11:20 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 2400 block of East Channel Islands Boulevard in the unincorporated area of Oxnard for a reported person with a gun, threatening to shoot partygoers stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Arriving deputies saw multiple people fleeing the area and as they searched for the person wielding a gun, they found two men -a 23-year-old Oxnard man and a 22-year-old Port Hueneme man- with gunshot wounds detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Both men were transported to the hospital for further medical care and are both in stable condition shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators found evidence identifying two male juveniles, a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old both from Oxnard, as the suspects in the shooting noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

On Nov. 19, around 10:30 a.m., both teens were located in Camarillo and were taken into custody without incident stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, investigators executed search warrants at the pair's homes and collected more evidence linking both of them to the shooting on Halloween night.

The 17-year-old was booked on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit a crime, and participation in a criminal street gang detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The 16-year-old was booked on assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit a crime, and participation in a criminal street gang shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives are still investigating the shooting and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Christopher Vorzimer at 805-384-4731 or Detective Nicole Grover at 805-384-4722.

Those who have information to share, but would like to remain anonymous, you can submit your tip to Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

You can also share information about the shooting by using the QR code below.