Two men injured after shooting in Oxnard on Halloween

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) - A shooting in Oxnard sent two men to the hospital just after 11:00 p.m. on Halloween night, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

A 22-year-old threatened to fire shots at a party and VCSO deputies treated a victim suffering from gunshot wounds, searching for the suspect at the 2400 block of E. Channel Island Blvd.

Several people fled the area when more gunshots went off and a second person required medical attention, according to the VCSO.

Both people are in stable conditions after treatment and the investigation on the shooting remains ongoing, according to the VCSO.

Those with information on the incident are asked to contact the VCSO at the following number.