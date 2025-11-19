Jose Angel Ramirez of Oxnard charged Wednesday with the murder of Alejandro Soto

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) – On Wednesday, Jose Angel Ramirez was charged with the murder of Alejandro Soto.

Ramirez made his first court appearance on Wednesday and his arraignment was continued to Dec. 18, 2025, and he remains in custody with bail set at $2 million detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release.

On Nov. 8, around 9:50 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting on West Hueneme Road in Oxnard and arrived to find Alejandro Soto with a gunshot wound to his head stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Despite an emergency surgery at Ventura County Medical Center, Soto died from his injuries on Nov. 15 shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Investigators with the Oxnard Police Department identified Ramirez as the shooter and he was arrested on Nov. 17 noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.