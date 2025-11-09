Skip to Content
Port Hueneme man critically injured after Oxnard shooting

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) – A shooting in Oxnard left a 37-year-old Port Hueneme man critically injured just before 10:00 p.m. Saturday, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

It happened at the 400 block of W. Hueneme Road when OPD officers found the man in a car suffering from life-threatening injuries.

OPD officers helped him immediately and later helped the man to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The investigation remains ongoing and no further information is available, according to the OPD.

Those with more information are asked to contact the OPD website or the following number.

