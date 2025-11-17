County Human Trafficking Task Force arrests six local men in late October sting operation

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KEYT) – Six Ventura County men were arrested during a ten-day, statewide human trafficking operation on Oct. 22 of this year.

On Oct. 22, detectives with the Ventura County Human Trafficking Task Force arrested six men for solicitation of prostitution as part of a statewide law enforcement operation known as "Operation Trick R Treat" spearheaded by the Sacramento Regional Human Trafficking Task Force stated a press release Thursday from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

A detective with the local task force shared with Your News Channel Monday that all six men arranged to meet what they believed were sex workers at an undisclosed Thousand Oaks hotel in late October.

California law states that a person is in violation of Penal Code Section 647(b)-Solicitation of Prostitution when a person performs a sex act in exchange for money or other compensation as well as offers or agreements to such acts explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Following their arrests, detectives provided information about how the demand for commercial sex contributes to human trafficking-related crimes added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

All six men are now out of custody after receiving citations noted the Ventura County Human Trafficking Task Force.