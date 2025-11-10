Jose Zavala of Fillmore convicted of repeatedly molesting two children

FILLMORE, Calif. (KEYT) – Jose Zavala of Fillmore was convicted by a Ventura County jury of four felony counts of sexual abuse against two children he knew through his family.

Zavala was charged with three counts of lewd acts on a child and one count of continuous sexual abuse as well as multiple special allegations including that he took advantage of a position of power to commit his crimes and that the children were particularly vulnerable stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release Monday.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Zavala molested two children, one was six and the other was ten when the abuse started, that he had access to through a familial relationship regularly between 2019 and 2022.

His crimes only came to light when both survivors shared details about the abuse with a mandated reporter in 2023 who then passed the information with law enforcement explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"The two young victims in this case showed exceptional courage by testifying in open court and

confronting the person who harmed them," said Senior Deputy District Attorney Michael Kern who prosecuted the case. "Their strength made this verdict possible and reinforces that Ventura County will not tolerate crimes of this nature."

Zavala is currently scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 16 of this year where he faces a maximum sentence of 100 years to life in state prison noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.