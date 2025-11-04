Santa Paula man arrested for attempted murder with a shovel and a knife

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (KEYT) – A 32-year-old Santa Paula man was arrested for attempted murder with a shovel and knife and a 30-year-old Santa Paula man was hospitalized with head injuries and stab wounds in connection Wednesday.

On Oct. 29, around 6:45 p.m., dispatchers received a call about a man beating another man with a shovel in the area of Ferris Drive and Texas Lane stated a press release from the Santa Paula Police Department.

According to Santa Paula Police, arriving officers found that the suspect had already left the area in a vehicle and found a trail of blood from the victim leaving the scene with what was suspected to be major injuries.

A responding officer spotted a vehicle leaving the scene at a high rate of speed and matched it to the vehicle described by dispatchers over the radio in connection with the incident detailed the Santa Paula Police Department.

The alert officer pulled over the vehicle and eventually arrested the driver, identified as a 32-year-old Santa Paula man, and he was later booked into the Ventura County Jail for attempted murder with bail set at $500,000 explained the Santa Paula Police Department.

A short time later, officers found the victim with a head injury and multiple stab wounds to the upper body and he was treated at the scene before being transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment shared the Santa Paula Police Department.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Matt Harbin at 805-826-2969.