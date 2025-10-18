Irvin Martinez of Oxnard facing multiple weapons and narcotics charges after search of his home

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) – Irvin Ulisses Martinez is facing multiple weapons and narcotics charges after searches of his vehicle and Oxnard home this week.

Detectives with the Ventura County Combined Agency Team started an investigation into drug trafficking across Ventura County and identified the 37-year-old Oxnard man as a potential suspect stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Evidence gathered during the investigation resulted in detectives obtaining a search warrant for Martinez, his home, and his vehicle noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

On Oct. 16, narcotics detectives executed a search of Martinez's vehicle that resulted in the discovery of several hundred counterfeit M30 fentanyl pills, cocaine packaged for distribution, and a loaded 9mm handgun detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

A search warrant was also executed at Martinez's home in the 1800 block of Diego Way and detectives there located more cocaine, methamphetamine, additional counterfeit M30 fentanyl pills, items indicating drug sales, and firearms shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, six total firearms and two AR-15 pattern rifles in various stages of assembly were seized during the searches.

Of the six fully assembled weapons collected during Thursday's searches: four qualified as assault weapons under state law with one of those also qualifying as a short-barrel rifle due to its compact size, multiple weapons had no serial numbers on them -also known as ghost guns- which is a violation of state law, and one silencer was also recovered explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Ten high-capacity magazines, including a 50-round drum magazine for a semi-automatic shotgun, were also recovered during the searches added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Martinez was arrested and booked into the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility on multiple weapons and narcotics charges stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

On Oct. 17, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office filed a criminal complaint against Martinez and he remains in custody without bail shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Martinez is next due in court on Oct. 20 noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.