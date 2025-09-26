Man dead after fatal car crash on Highway 101

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) – A man died as a pedestrian in a fatal car crash on Highway 101, north of State Route 33, just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the Ventura CHP.

For unknown reasons, the pedestrian walked into a lane when the driver of a 2024 Honda hit them and caused fatal injuries from the crash, according to the CHP.

The 30-year-old woman from Oxnard pulled over to the shoulder and stopped after hitting the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead on impact by medical personnel, according to the CHP.

The pedestrian's name is being withheld pending notification to next of kin and the crash is still under investigation, according to the CHP.

Two of three lanes on Highway 101 were closed for about 90 minutes following the crash and lanes were reopened at 1:30 a.m. Friday, according to the CHP.

Those with additional information on the crash should contact the Ventura area CHP at the following number.