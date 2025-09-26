Danielle Marie Dixon convicted for 2019 bar fight in Old Town Camarillo

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KEYT) – Danielle Marie Dixon was convicted by a Ventura County jury this week of assault and battery charges in connection with a 2019 bar fight in Old Town Camarillo.

The jury found the 38-year-old Camarillo resident guilty of the following charges and special allegations:

Charges

PC 245(a)(1)-Assault with Deadly Weapon

PC 245(a)(4)-Assault with Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury

PC 242-Battery

Special Allegations

PC 667S2-Assault with a Deadly Weapon

PC 1170(h)(3)-Prior Serious or Violent Felony with Prison Eligibility

PC 667(a)(1)-Serious Felony Prior

CRC 4.421(a)(2)-Defendant was Armed with and Used a Weapon

CRC 4.421(b)(3)-Defendant has Served a Prior Prison Term

On Jan. 27, 2019, Dixon and a group of friends confronted the victims at a bar after mistakenly believing one of them had stolen a cell phone stated a press release from the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

During the initial confrontation, drinks and punches were traded between the groups and the group being confronted left and went to a nearby bar detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Dixon and her group later located the other group and violently confronted them again with surveillance footage showing Dixon kicking one victim as she lay on the ground and throwing a beer bottle at her shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Later, as the victims attempted to leave the business, Dixon grabbed a billiard ball and threw it into the face of one victims causing long-lasting dental injuries explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Dixon is currently scheduled for a sentencing hearing on Oct. 23, 2025 and she was taken into custody after her verdict on Sep. 24.

"This case shows that no matter how much time passes, justice can and will be delivered," said Deputy District Attorney Heather Sweatman who prosecuted the case. "The victims endured a terrifying and violent attack that left lasting physical and emotional injuries. Thanks to their courage in coming forward and the jury’s careful consideration of the evidence, accountability has finally been achieved."