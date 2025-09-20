Two Oxnard men arrested for firearm and drug violations

OXNARD, Calif. (KEY-T) – Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit officers arrested two Oxnard men for drug and firearm possession at a traffic stop just after 8:00 p.m Friday, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

OPD officers stopped the car at Concord Drive and Bismark Way and later identified the 31-year-old passenger as a known gang member.

The 31-year-old, who was already on parole for robbery and firearm possession, fled the car on foot and discarded a modified rifle before the OPD took him into custody.

OPD officers searched the 31-year-old and later found more ammo, narcotics and paraphernalia in his pocket before charging him with firearms and narcotics violations.

The 34-year-old driver of the vehicle was also charged with firearms and narcotics violations after OPD officers found 4.15 grams of methamphetamine and a handgun near his seat.

