Skip to Content
Ventura County

Two Oxnard men arrested for firearm and drug violations

OPD
By
New
today at 11:46 am
Published 12:32 pm

OXNARD, Calif. (KEY-T) – Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit officers arrested two Oxnard men for drug and firearm possession at a traffic stop just after 8:00 p.m Friday, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

OPD officers stopped the car at Concord Drive and Bismark Way and later identified the 31-year-old passenger as a known gang member.

The 31-year-old, who was already on parole for robbery and firearm possession, fled the car on foot and discarded a modified rifle before the OPD took him into custody.

OPD officers searched the 31-year-old and later found more ammo, narcotics and paraphernalia in his pocket before charging him with firearms and narcotics violations.

The 34-year-old driver of the vehicle was also charged with firearms and narcotics violations after OPD officers found 4.15 grams of methamphetamine and a handgun near his seat.

To submit anonymous tips on similar crimes, you can call the following number.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Caleb, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content