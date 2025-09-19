Thousand Oaks man arrested after filming at least eight women in Teller Road Target dressing rooms

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KEYT) – A 25-year-old Thousand Oaks man has been arrested on eight counts of invasion of privacy after he was identified as the person filming women in fitting rooms at a Thousand Oaks Target.

On June 5, 2025, a patrol deputy responded to the Target in the 2700 block of Teller Road for a person recording a woman while she was using a fitting room at the retail store stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The woman spotted a cell phone camera being held over the wall of the fitting room and when she shouted, the cell phone was pulled back over the wall detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, video surveillance recovered from the Target allowed investigators to identify the suspect as a 25-year-old Thousand Oaks man and Sexual Assault Unit Detectives authored a search warrant for the man's cell phone.

The 25-year-old was contacted and a search of his cell phone revealed he has video recordings of eight women changing in fitting rooms at the Teller Road Target on May 12, June 2, and June 5 of this year shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives then obtained an arrest warrant and the 25-year-old was booked on eight counts of invasion of privacy at the East County Jail on Sep. 17 stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators believe there may be more victims or witnesses and encourage anyone with information to contact Detective Nicole Adrianzen at 805-494-8229 or through email at Nicole.adrianzen@venturacounty.gov.